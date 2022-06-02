1 arrested after assault with a weapon in Burnaby: RCMP

One person is in custody after an assault in Burnaby’s Westridge neighbourhood.

RCMP were called to Duthie Avenue near Hastings Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say a "young offender" was arrested for assault with a weapon and uttering threats shortly after 8 p.m., though they say there were no injuries.

“Burnaby RCMP was in the area of Hastings Street and Duthie Avenue due to a situation at a home involving a person with a knife who was not co-operating with police,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in an email to CTV News Thursday morning.

Police blocked off Duthie Avenue for several hours while they investigated.

The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team was on scene with a dog team and one home was put behind police tape.

Burnaby RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and they expect to release more information soon.