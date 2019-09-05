

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash outside Fernie involving a school bus, a semi-truck and a motorhome.

Police said they were called to Highway 3 near Lynch Road shortly before 3 p.m., and arrived to find the motorhome destroyed and two other vehicles damaged.

"It's a pretty ugly scene," Const. Debra Katerenchuk told CTV News.

Authorities said there were only two children and a driver on the school bus at the time, and none of them were seriously hurt.

Katerenchuk said she was not aware of any fatalities, but that one male has been airlifted to hospital in Calgary. It's unclear whether he was on the semi or the motorhome.

Few details about how the crash unfolded have been confirmed, but Katerenchuk said the school bus sustained front-end damage and the motorhome was totalled. Members of the B.C. RCMP's Southeast District Traffic Services were dispatched to the scene to begin the investigation.

Katerenchuk said the road conditions were good at the time of the accident, with clear skies overhead.

The collision forced authorities to close Highway 3 in both directions, and police said it would stay that way until at least 10 p.m. Thursday.

The Best Western Plus in Fernie told CTV News it had already filled up for the night by 6 p.m. as travellers turned back from the accident scene.