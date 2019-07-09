

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in the Lower Mainland say they have seized nearly 1,200 kilograms of dried cannabis and arrested six people for allegedly exporting pot grown by medically licensed producers in Canada to Europe.

According to the RCMP, Project EProminent began in late June 2019 and involved the Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit as well as members of the Canada Border Services Agency.

On June 18, investigators executed five search warrants in Langley, Surrey and Delta. In addition to the dried cannabis, officers seized 5,300 pot plants.

"Cannabis is still illegal in most of the world and exportation is a serious offence in Canada," said Supt. Richard Bergevin. "This enforcement action highlights the fact that organized crime will attempt to exploit medically licensed cannabis production in Canada."

The searches in Langley and Surrey led police to five vehicles, 12 firearms and a large amount of Canadian money—all of which were also seized.

The RCMP's Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response, or CLEAR, team and the FSOC also seized an unknown amount of aniline, which is known to be used in the production of fentanyl.

All of those arrested have been released from custody pending further investigation.