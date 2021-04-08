VANCOUVER -- Students and staff were forced out of École Moody Middle School during a police incident early Thursday morning.

A spokesperson with School District 43 told CTV News the building was evacuated just before 9 a.m. Students, teachers and staff were sent to the back field to wait as police dealt with the incident.

The district did not provide any details about what prompted the police response, but asked parents and guardiants to stay away from the school while the situation was unfolding.

Witnesses said there were about a dozen officers and a K-9 unit at the scene.

Students and staff were allowed to return to the building shortly after 10 a.m.

Port Moody police tweeted the incident had been resolved. More details are expected to be released Thursday morning.