

CTV Vancouver





Kourtney Kujawa is just one of many young people who see devastating drops in support once they reach adulthood in B.C., according to the Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders.

CEO Durhane Wong-Rieger said while support for children and teenagers with chronic conditions is fairly strong across the country, the youths often face serious challenges when they age into B.C.'s adult system at 19.

"We've seen over and over again patients who have made tremendous progress, who are actually functioning amazingly well… suffer serious setbacks," Wong-Rieger said.

Those setbacks hit at a crucial time in these young people's lives as they're heading into post-secondary school or employment, she added.

That's what happened to Kujawa, who has epidermolysis bullosa, a rare condition that causes her skin to blister and fall off. Apart from requiring a change in bandages that takes four hours every other day, she needs help with everything from eating to using the washroom.

Under B.C.'s Ministry of Children and Family Development, she was receiving 267 support hours per month. When she was transferred to the Fraser Health Authority's care at 19, that number dropped by 100 hours – putting a much bigger burden on her parents, and forcing the young woman to put her dream of going to college on hold.

The Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders said the government already knows how to handle transitioning comprehensive care patients from their teenage years into adulthood; it does so with cancer sufferers and even people with certain rare diseases such as hemophilia.

"We have wonderful models for how it can be done," Wong-Rieger said. "We just will not invest in it."

There are some strong supports available for adults with rare disorders, Wong-Rieger said, but they can be fragmented to different areas of government, and coordinating them can be difficult.

Health Minister Terry Lake said Fraser Health is working with Kujawa's family to determine what other avenues for assistance are available to them. It's possible some of that will come from other ministries, such as the Ministry of Advanced Education.

"We always try to ensure people have the supports necessary. It's unfortunate that people get caught in these different silos with different ministries," Lake said. "It's my job and [the job of] people like me to make sure there's a little more cohesion in the system."

Fraser Health assessed the level of support Kujawa needs using B.C.'s Choices in Supports for Independent Living, and said she's receiving the maximum amount prescribed under those guidelines.

That comes to nearly $80,000 worth of services a year, Lake said.

The guidelines don't consider supports required to attend school or work as medically necessary, however. The health authority has still promised to reassess Kujawa's case, which is expected to happen next week.

The young woman told CTV News she's happy to see her story gaining traction in the province. She said her family spoke out not just for themselves, but for others going through similar struggles.

"Those who don't have the voice or the courage to come forward who are in the same situation – we wanted to help those people, too," Kujawa said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber