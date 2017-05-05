

CTV Vancouver





Mounties have arrested a young suspect after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed at a Surrey townhouse complex Thursday evening.

Officers found the victim wounded and bloody after being called to a Cloverdale property on 70th Avenue near the Fraser Highway around 7:15 p.m.

Few details have been confirmed by the RCMP, but several people reportedly fled the area in a vehicle after the stabbing.

The boy’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening, and he was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital for treatment.

Hours after the incident, Mounties managed to track down and arrest a 17-year-old.

The RCMP hasn't said what charges the youth is potentially facing, if any.