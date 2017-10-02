A young man from Maple Ridge, B.C., is one of two Canadians killed in what's being described as the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Jordan McIldoon was 23 years old and would have celebrated his 24th birthday on October 6.

McIldoon worked as a mechanic at Jacob Bros. Construction in Surrey and was visiting Las Vegas with his girlfriend, according to the company.

The Sunday night shooting outside a country music festival has left at least 58 people dead and more than 515 injured.

U.S. President Donald Trump is calling the incident "an act of pure evil."

A 28-year-old Alberta woman also died in the attack.

CTV News has learned that two Manitoba women were wounded. Jan Lambourne underwent surgery and her family said it “seemed to go okay” but they didn't immediately know the extent of the injuries.

The condition of the second woman isn’t known.

“We will be working very hard through Global Affairs to identify Canadians that may have been affected or injured,” Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale told CTV News.

He said Canada is willing to offer assistance to U.S. authorities, if needed, to further the investigation.

“That is a very popular destination for Canadians,” Goodale said. “All Canadians are appalled and share the grief of so, so many victims.”

