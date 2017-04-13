

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was stabbed inside a No Frills grocery store in East Vancouver Thursday afternoon.

Few details have been confirmed but police said officers were called to the Hastings Street store around 4 p.m. with a report of a stabbing.

The young victim was found at the scene and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the stabbing was targeted and that the public is not at risk, but the incident still left shoppers startled.

"[It's] becoming very unsafe – people chase you into a supermarket to stab you," customer William Chan said outside the store, which was cordoned off with police tape.

The suspect fled after the stabbing and no arrests have been made.