Young man stabbed inside East Vancouver grocery store
A 19-year-old was injured in what Vancouver police are calling a targeted attack at a No Frills grocery store Thursday afternoon. April 13, 2017. (CTV)
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, April 13, 2017 5:44PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 13, 2017 5:46PM PDT
Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was stabbed inside a No Frills grocery store in East Vancouver Thursday afternoon.
Few details have been confirmed but police said officers were called to the Hastings Street store around 4 p.m. with a report of a stabbing.
The young victim was found at the scene and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said the stabbing was targeted and that the public is not at risk, but the incident still left shoppers startled.
"[It's] becoming very unsafe – people chase you into a supermarket to stab you," customer William Chan said outside the store, which was cordoned off with police tape.
The suspect fled after the stabbing and no arrests have been made.