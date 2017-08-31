

CTV Vancouver





Langley RCMP are looking for the public’s help in finding a young man who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

Family members say 21-year-old Keith Koponyas was in Langley visiting friends when he disappeared. Koponyas was raised in Penticton, but had recently been working in Dawson Creek. He has no criminal record.

Family members are now arriving in Langley to meet with RCMP investigators.

Koponyas is 5’6”, 120 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Koponyas is asked to call Crimestoppers or Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.