An investigation has been launched after a targeted shooting in East Vancouver that injured a 22-year-old man late Sunday night.

The Burnaby resident was found suffering from gunshot wounds after police were called to the area of Killarney Street and Euclid Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to hospital and remains in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and investigators from VPD's Major Crime Section have taken over the investigation.