Three young girls are being hailed as heroes after they saved a pair of struggling swimmers at a beach in Surrey.

“In the moment, we weren’t really thinking. We were just like, ‘How can we help?’” said Kate Hunter.

Hunter, Lily Cox and their friend Georgia Springate were jumping off the pier at Crescent Beach on Friday, Aug. 18, when a stranger called out that her friend was in trouble. That’s when a day at the beach turned into a life-saving mission for the 11-year-olds.

Cox immediately went to help.

“The current was really strong and it was getting cold, so I towed (the swimmer) to the ladder,” she told CTV News.

As she was doing so, Hunter and Springate noticed another swimmer who had jumped into the water fully clothed and couldn’t get back to shore.

“She kept bobbing her head under the water and the last time she did it, she went under for a long time,” Cox said.

But the girls, who have taken a junior lifeguard program, worked together to help the swimmer back to the beach.

“It was pretty hard because the current was strong and it was getting dark and cold and she was getting heavier,” Hunter said.

Their actions are being described as heroic.

“I’m not sure they understand the magnitude of what they did that day, but I believe truly they are heroes,” said Hunter’s mother, Sarah.

The girls, however, say they were just in the right place at the right time.

“It’s good that we were there because if we weren’t there, who knows what would have happened?” Hunter said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Michele Brunoro