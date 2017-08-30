

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators have identified a young man fatally gunned down in his own driveway as a gang associate who was the subject of a police warning after being shot two years ago.

Officers were responding to reports of shots fired at around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday when they found 22-year-old Pardeep Singh suffering from gunshot wounds in a car outside a home in Cloverdale.

"I heard seven or eight gunshots go off. I was very surprised," said witness Ryan Gardener.

Singh could not be saved, and died of his injuries at the scene.

Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the victim was known to police and had gang affiliations.

It's believed he was targeted, although IHIT is still working to determine the motive.

"He was not involved in the greatest activities but that's not necessarily why he died," Foster told reporters, adding that its probe was still in its infancy.

The tenant who lives in the home's basement suite said she came outside to see Singh wounded.

"His father was at the car and you could see that he was convulsing and he's been shot," said Claudette Helland, adding that the side and back windows of the vehicle were also shot out.

The street was blocked off for hours, with investigators putting down multiple evidence markers around a vehicle in the driveway.

In 2015, RCMP brass identified Singh as one of five young men believed to be involved in a sting of four shootings tied to low-level drug crime. Singh ended up with non-fatal gunshot wounds in one of the unsolved incidents.

While pleading to the public for more information, RCMP Chief Supt. Bill Fordy termed the group extremely dangerous, clearly violent and had shown a "complete disregard for public safety."

Foster said police had a "duty to warn the public" about Singh's involvement in the wave of violence gripping Surrey.

She said homicide investigators tried to "engage with" Singh two years ago to tell him that his life was in danger, and also offer him assistance to leave the gang lifestyle behind.

But Singh denied help, said Foster, who called him a "non-cooperative victim."

Singh's murder comes as a concern to people living in the community. Neighbour Karnail Gill heard shots and saw the victim dead in his car.

"[It's] very sad because we are all good people and we don't like to see these things," he told CTV Morning Live.

"What happened… It makes me really scared."

A light-coloured minivan was seen driving east on 64th Avenue after the murder. Police are now looking for more information about that vehicle, and its occupants.

A woman at the home who identified herself as Singh's aunt said he was a "good kid."

This is the 33rd shooting of the year in Surrey.

With a report from CTV Morning Live’s Nafeesa Karim