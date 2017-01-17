

Darcy Matheson, CTV Vancouver





The young B.C. cancer patient who made headlines across the world over the struggle to find a suitable bone marrow donor match has died.

Joshua Weekes was just seven years old.

The Richmond youngster was diagnosed last year with an aggressive form of blood cancer called acute myeloid leukemia.

He underwent five blood transfusions and several rounds of aggressive chemotherapy, but he desperately needed a bone marrow transplant.

But because of the boy's mixed descent – English, Caribbean, Filipino and Icelandic – finding a suitable match proved a hurdle too large to jump.

Despite donor drives across the province and elsewhere in Canada, and a fundraising campaign that raised nearly $40,000, a match was never found. His mother Lia's bone marrow was used for a transplant in June 2016 because it was deemed the next viable option.

News of his passing was posted on Facebook by godmother Tania Fernandes-Silva, who says Joshua died in the arms of his loving mother, Lia.

"He defeated so many odds but at the end it was just too much and he was so tired from fighting this battle so long. All Joshua wanted was to stay," she wrote.

The youngster captured the hearts of those around him wherever he went, said Fernandes-Silva, because of his "undeniable charm and sparkling personality."

"Unfortunately in his last year, because of his diagnosis and the restrictions of his treatment he found himself isolated in the hospital and at home more often than not. He hated so much that he had to be away from those that he loved and wished to be with. He loved being a part of the world around him."

Family, friends and strangers are paying tribute to "the angel" online, posting messages of support.

"What an amazing young man. He has left an imprint on the world bigger than many of us will in our lifetime," wrote Kathleen Murphy Varda.

"That beautiful smile will forever be engraved in my mind," wrote Laura Rodrigues Logan. "Heaven received a beautiful angel."

An open service will be held Thursday in Burnaby at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3789 Royal Oak Ave., Burnaby.