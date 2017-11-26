

CTV Vancouver





Emergency crews responded to an apparent stabbing early Saturday morning in Burnaby that sent one man to hospital.

First responders arrived on scene at 142 Ellesmere Avenue just after 1:15 a.m.

According to the Burnaby Fire Department, a man was already in the back of a police car when firefighters got there. The man was bleeding, so firefighters applied direct pressure until an ambulance came and took him away.

Neither the Burnaby RCMP nor the fire department would comment on what happened that led the man to be injured.