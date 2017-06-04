

CTV Vancouver





Sabine Ashfaq thought renting a camper van from Wicked Campers in Vancouver would be a fun and cost-effective way to see the Rockies, but just a few days into her trip, the van had other ideas.

“I remember that I was entering and then, pah! A big sound, a big noise,” Ashfaq said. “The airbag hit me so badly. I was just super shocked.”

She was making her way to the Upper Spiral Tunnel Scenic Viewpoint near Field, B.C., when her front tire blew.

Ashfaq phoned the Wicked Campers office in Vancouver, but had to leave a message.

A stranger helped her put on a spare tire so that she could get to a repair shop in Golden, B.C., some 60 kilometres away. There, she says mechanics informed her that the other front tire was also worn out and potentially dangerous.

“It will explode, for sure,” she said of the repair shop’s assessment of the other tire told her. “You can’t drive it like that. You can, but you are taking some risks. You can die. That’s dangerous.”

Ashfaq phoned the company’s office in the U.S., and was told they would pay for new front tires. The airbag still needed to be fixed, however, and there were no body shops nearby that would be open over the Victoria Day long weekend.

She could wait until body shops opened on Tuesday, she was told, or she could continue her trip without an airbag.

“You can drive without an airbag, just go and enjoy your trip and you can drop the van back on Thursday in Vancouver,” Ashfaq said, describing the company’s reaction. “I was just like, ‘What?’ I don’t want to drive this car.”

She ended up cutting her trip short. She drove back to Vancouver, where part of the cost of the rental was refunded, but she told CTV she thinks she should get all of her money back.

“They never apologized,” Ashfaq said. “That’s the thing. Even say sorry. ‘I’m so sorry for what happened to your trip.’”

Wicked Campers declined to comment for this story.

The Better Business Bureau says it has no records of any complaints against Wicked Campers. The bureau also says rules to ensure rentals are safe seem to be lacking.

“There does not appear to be a lot of regulations in place,” said Evan Kelly, senior communications advisor for the bureau in the Lower Mainland. “This seems more an industry that looks after itself.

In general, anyone renting a vehicle should take precautions, Kelly said.

“Take pictures, take video of the vehicle so you know every nook and cranny of the vehicle so you know the damage before you take it off the lot,” he said.

Ashfaq took some beautiful photos on her trip, but she also came back with some memories she’d rather forget.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Michele Brunoro