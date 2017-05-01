

CTV Vancouver





A Canadian World War II veteran who stormed Juno Beach on D-Day is nursing fresh wounds after a violent home invasion.

Ninety-three-year-old Clem Bernard still has bruises on his arms from being tied up with a belt and pinned to the ground after two men stormed into his home near Hope, B.C.

"It was so painful," he told CTV Vancouver. "I said 'you guys are going to kill me.'"

Bernard answered a knock at his door around 9 p.m. last Tuesday from a man who said his car had broken down nearby.

But soon after, a second man came into the home and held the elderly veteran on the ground.

He was hit in the face with an unknown spray before they robbed him of about $35 in loose change.

"They grabbed me and [threw me] and jump on me, both guys spray something in my face. I was blind for three quarters of an hour," he said.

The two thieves fled the home but RCMP have not made any arrests. A forensics team has gone over the home looking for clues.

Video surveillance captured by neighbour Lenn Ellis appears to show a red car casing out the home earlier in the day, only to return hours later after dark.

He and Bernard approached CTV News in hopes that those responsible for the crime will be caught.

Ellard calls the crime "horrendous."

"Who would do something like this to a man of his age? What he's done in our country," he said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro