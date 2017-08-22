

Do you think you would be more productive if you only had to go to the office for five hours?

A B.C. tech company is hoping that by switching to shortened "core" hours it will boost performance – and attract new talent in the process.

Digital marketing firm RingPartner, based in Victoria, requires employees to work in the office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with any remaining work to be done where and when they choose.

Mother of four Katie Hoffmann, the company's risk manager, says the shorter hours and later start time have been a "gift."

With children aged between one and seven, getting ready for work at an early hour used to be super hectic.

“(Before) I had two minutes to get dressed, grab my lunch if I remembered it and then I would get to work and brush my teeth,” Hoffmann said.

Company CEO Mike Williams said the perk of working core hours has not only brought in attractive job candidates, it's also shown value because people are working harder.

“It’s really about the value and the results that they can drive rather than the time that you put into the office,” said Williams.

Companies in B.C.'s booming tech sector are having to get creative as demand for workers soars.

By 2021, the B.C. Tech Association estimates there could be close to 30,000 unfilled positions.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Bhinder Sajan