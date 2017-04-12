

A worker has died after falling at a Surrey construction site Wednesday afternoon.

Few details are known, but the incident occurred at a mansion in the 3100-block of 137A Street shortly before 4 p.m.

WorkSafeBC told CTV News that the worker was taken to hospital, but died of his or her injuries.

Sources at the scene said they believe the person who was fatally injured was a man in his 50s.

