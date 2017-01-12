

CTV Vancouver





Surrey RCMP are urging women to use extra caution after two sexual assaults in the city within a few weeks.

In both cases the female victims were walking alone in the early morning hours when they were attacked by a stranger.

On Dec. 22 a woman was walking near 120A Street and 92A Avenue after midnight while wearing headphones when a strange man grabbed her from behind and groped her.

“They heard sirens approaching and that scared off the male at that time,” said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s, 5-10, with a medium build, and wearing all dark clothing.

The second attack happened on Saturday near 72nd Avenue and 196th Street. According to police the woman was walking alone just before 2:30 a.m. when a strange man wearing dark clothing groped her from behind.

“This male was more aggressive and tried to drag her down to the ground but she fought him off, and thankfully he ran away,” Schumann said.

Neither of the victims were physically injured. Both men are still on the loose and the Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit is investigating the attacks.

“Because we've had two incidents in the last month, we thought it would be a good idea to educate the public to reduce the likelihood of them being victimized by just taking a few simple steps to protect themselves,” Schumann said.

Surrey RCMP shared these tips for people who are walking alone at night:

• Walk with confidence and keep your head up to be aware of your surroundings.

• Limit distractions. Don’t stare at your phone, keep valuables out of sight, and keep headphones out of your ears.

• Call a friend to ensure someone knows where you are going.

• Wear bright or reflective clothing so other people can see you.

• Walk in well-lit areas if possible.

• Get your car or house keys ready before you reach the door.

Anyone with information about either attack is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, Crime Stoppers, if you want to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS, or email www.solvecrime.ca.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Sheila Scott