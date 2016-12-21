

CTV Vancouver





A 42-year-old woman was rushed to hospital Tuesday night following a shooting at an East Vancouver housing complex.

Neighbours reported hearing three distinct gunshots before police flooded the area just before 9 p.m.

The woman was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and is in serious but stable condition, according to the VPD.

"Just heard some pops... didn't think anything of it. Next thing you know you got cops all over the neighbourhood running around with the rifles out and everything," said Victor Henry.

Forensic teams could be seen scouring the area outside the complex, but the investigation appeared focused on one particular apartment. Uniformed officers removed several boxes of evidence.

Const. Jason Doucette says it's believed the incident, which happened at East 5th Avenue and Cassiar Street, is targeted and the public is not at risk.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to call police.