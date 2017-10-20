

The Canadian Press





ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - A British Columbia man whose wife was struck by a vehicle and killed nearly eight years ago has pleaded guilty to his part in her murder.

Police say 53-year-old Iqbal Gill has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

Kulwinder Gill was 42 when she died in April 2009, and police say the driver failed to remain at the scene on a rural road in Abbotsford.

Police say in a news release that four years later, officers determined foul play was involved and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to lead the investigation.

Four men, including Gill, were arrested, and he is expected to be sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court on Nov. 1.

The investigation team's Cpl. Meghan Foster says Gurpreet Atwal's trial is scheduled to begin in May and the others are serving sentences for their roles in the woman's murder.