Mounties are investigating after a woman's body was discovered at the scene of a dumpster fire in Langley Friday morning.

Firefighters found her remains after putting out the blaze, which was spotted on the Langley Bypass shortly before 6 a.m.

Authorities haven't determined how the woman died or how the dumpster fire started.

The deceased’s identity hasn't been confirmed either, but police said they are confident she is not Kristina Ward, a 20-year-old Abbotsford woman who has been missing since September.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Langley RCMP detachment at 604-532-3200.