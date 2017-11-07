

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are asking witnesses to come forward after a woman was assaulted and knocked out early Monday morning in the city's Oakridge neighbourhood.

The 31-year-old victim was shoved from behind while walking on the east sidewalk of Cambie Street between 46th and 44th avenues around 2 a.m.

"The assault caused her to hit the concrete and knocked her unconscious," police said in a news release. "After the woman regained consciousness, she went home and called police."

She was then taken to hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.

Police said they're still gathering evidence and working to determine a motive for the alarming attack.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time, or who has other information on the assault is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.