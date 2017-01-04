

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating after a woman was shot inside a Maple Ridge home Tuesday night.

The RCMP said officers were called to a residence on Dewdney Trunk Road shortly before 7 p.m. and found the victim suffering what they believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

There were a number of people at the property at the time, but she was the only one hurt.

Few other details about the shooting have been confirmed, but Mounties said the shooter is a man and that the incident appears to be targeted.

No suspects have been arrested.

Cpl. Brenda Winpenny said officers are continuing to interview witnesses, and a Police Service Dog unit is helping to conduct a search of the scene and surrounding area.

Anyone who has information on the shooting and hasn't already spoken with police is asked to call the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment at 604-463-6251.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.