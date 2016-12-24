

The Canadian Press





RCMP say a Nanaimo woman was the victim of an attempted abduction Friday afternoon.

Police say a 21-year-old woman had been walking outside when a new silver four-door car with a "shiny new rims" pulled up and a male driver asked for directions in the area of Lambert Avenue and Fifth Street.

The woman alleges that when she tried to walk away, the rear passenger door opened and another man grabbed her arm and tried to pull her into the vehicle.

The woman managed to get away uninjured and police are still looking for suspects, who are described as Middle Eastern, one who appeared to be in his late 20s, and the other who had dark facial hair and a tattoo on his forearm.