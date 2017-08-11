Police say a woman could face criminal charges after she sped the wrong way on Highway 1, causing a two-car collision Thursday evening.

Around 7:45 p.m., Surrey RCMP received reports of a vehicle travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1. Police followed the car using their Air One helicopter.

One vehicle swerved to get out of the way of the oncoming Honda Civic, but it hit a concrete barrier before hitting another vehicle. The first driver sustained minor injuries, and the driver and kids inside the second car were unharmed.

The suspect car continued driving the wrong way and crossed over the Port Mann Bridge from Surrey to Coquitlam, before being stopped by an officer driving an unmarked vehicle.

The quick-thinking officer in Coquitlam used a ramming technique to force the woman to spin her vehicle, bringing it to a stop. She finally stopped when her grey Civic collided with the unmarked police vehicle.

The 47-year-old woman at the wheel is part of an ongoing investigation, according to police. Police say there were no obvious signs of alcohol impairment, but aren’t ruling out intoxication—or a mental health issue—as contributing factors to the high-speed incident.

She was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police say she has since been released from custody.

If you saw this driver, CTV would like to speak with you. Please contact Sheila Scott at 604-609-5800.