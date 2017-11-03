

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in medical distress at Spanish Banks Friday morning.

The woman was rushed to hospital after being spotted near the beach concession area around 7:30 a.m., but died a short time later.

Few other details have been confirmed, but the Vancouver Police Department said detectives from the Major Crime Section are working to determine if her death is suspicious.

Anyone who was in the area of Spanish Banks Friday morning and noticed anything suspicious is asked to call police at 604-717-2500.