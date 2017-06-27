

CTV Vancouver





A special prosecutor has approved charges against a Kelowna woman who allegedly threatened B.C. Premier Christy Clark and Steve Thomson, the newly-appointed Speaker of the legislature.

Pavla Janeckova is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm stemming from an alleged incident in April, according to a statement from the B.C. Prosecution Service.

The specific nature of the threats has not been disclosed.

Special prosecutor Kris Pechet was assigned to the case in early May to avoid "any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice" given the high-profile targets of the threats, the government said in a news release.

The Ministry of Justice said it will not be commenting on the case while it's before the courts.