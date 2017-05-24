Woman blinded in vicious attack graduates from UBC law school
Blinded in June 2011 in a brutal assault by her former husband, University of British Columbia student Rumana Monzur has just completed her Master's thesis. July 10, 2013. (CTV)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017 1:13PM PDT
A Bangladeshi woman who was blinded in a vicious attack by her husband in 2011 is graduating from the University of British Columbia.
Rumana Monzur was an international graduate student at UBC and an assistant professor at the University of Dhaka when her husband bit off part of her nose and gouged out her eyes because she'd decided to continue her studies in Canada.
She made international headlines when she refused to be silent and held a news conference from her hospital bed to speak out against the violence.
Thanks to a fundraising effort by friends at UBC, she returned to the school to study law and is among students at graduation ceremonies today.