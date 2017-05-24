

The Canadian Press





A Bangladeshi woman who was blinded in a vicious attack by her husband in 2011 is graduating from the University of British Columbia.

Rumana Monzur was an international graduate student at UBC and an assistant professor at the University of Dhaka when her husband bit off part of her nose and gouged out her eyes because she'd decided to continue her studies in Canada.

She made international headlines when she refused to be silent and held a news conference from her hospital bed to speak out against the violence.

Thanks to a fundraising effort by friends at UBC, she returned to the school to study law and is among students at graduation ceremonies today.