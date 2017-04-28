

CTV Vancouver





A woman and two children are dead after a head-on collision in Coquitlam on Friday evening, the RCMP said.

The three-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Lougheed Highway just east of Pitt River Road.

“The victims were in two separate vehicles,” Staff Sgt. Dan Guilfoyle told CTV Vancouver, calling the incident “a horrible, horrible, tragic evening.”

Guilfoyle said five other people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The coroner is also at the scene.

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart also visited the collision site and was visibly upset by what he saw.

The affected stretch of Lougheed Highway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Investigators are asking any witnesses to the collision to come forward.