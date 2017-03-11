

CTV Vancouver





Somebody’s weekend just got a whole lot better: a Lotto Max ticket sold in Burnaby, B.C., for the March 10 draw is now the key to a $25.9-million jackpot.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation can’t reveal where in the city the ticket was sold, as the information will become part of the verification process for the winner.

“I can't go into details, but we do undertake a very thorough verification process before we announce who the winner is,” said Doug Cheng, B.C. Lottery Corporation spokesperson.

“I believe the odds are approximately one in 28 million in winning the Lotto Max jackpot.”

Whoever holds the winning ticket will have to wait until Monday when the lottery offices re-open to claim the prize.

B.C. has seen some big wins in recent years, including three jackpots of $50 million.

Another Burnaby ticket struck it rich in 2012, bringing in $25-million for its holder.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Maria Weisgarber