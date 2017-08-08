

The Canadian Press





Smoke from wildfires burning in the Interior continues to hang over much of southern B.C., but that may change later this week.

Kevin Skrepnek with the B.C. Wildfire Service says inflow winds from the ocean should finally clear smoky air from the south coast ahead of the weekend.

For now, air quality advisories and statements remain in effect from the Alberta boundary to the east coast of Vancouver Island and from Smithers south to the Canada- U.S. border.

Environment Canada says smoke concentrations will vary widely as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change, but strenuous outdoor activities should be avoided.