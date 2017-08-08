Winds expected to finally blow wildfire smoke away from South Coast
Visitors to Queen Elizabeth Park in Vancouver are usually treated to a view of downtown and the North Shore mountains. Wildfire smoke blanketing the city on Aug. 5, 2017 has obscured that view. (CTV)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 8, 2017 7:56AM PDT
Smoke from wildfires burning in the Interior continues to hang over much of southern B.C., but that may change later this week.
Kevin Skrepnek with the B.C. Wildfire Service says inflow winds from the ocean should finally clear smoky air from the south coast ahead of the weekend.
For now, air quality advisories and statements remain in effect from the Alberta boundary to the east coast of Vancouver Island and from Smithers south to the Canada- U.S. border.
Environment Canada says smoke concentrations will vary widely as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change, but strenuous outdoor activities should be avoided.