Conservation officers are on the lookout for a bear that escaped from an animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Langley over the weekend.

Critter Care Wildlife Society said the ceiling of its bear enclosure suddenly collapsed Sunday afternoon, allowing five bears to climb outside onto the roof.

"Four of the five bears were successfully lured back into the enclosure," the rescue said on its Facebook page. "However, one of the bears bolted for the forest."

Staff notified the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, but the members who responded were unable to capture the wily runaway.

Anyone who spots a tagged bear wandering in Langley is asked to contact conservation officers and Critter Care so they can track its movements, but the animal isn't believed to pose a safety risk.

"The bear is a local bear," Critter Care said. "Officers have no concern that she has released herself earlier than planned."

The rescue said there hadn't been any sightings of the bear as of Monday afternoon.