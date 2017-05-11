

When Adriane Carr co-founded the B.C. Green Party in 1983, the idea it could one day hold the balance of power in the provincial legislature was a far-off fantasy.

"That was my dream," Carr said. "It certainly wasn't something we thought we were going to do in the near future."

Now, 34 years later, three Green MLAs appear poised to decide whether the B.C. Liberals or NDP will form the next government.

Provided recounts and absentee ballots don't change the outcome of Tuesday's election, the trio, including current party leader Andrew Weaver, will have a momentous decision to make: back Christy Clark's Liberals and keep the party in power, or topple it by joining forces with John Horgan's NDP.

"The fact that we're on the verge of the Greens possibly playing a role in the formation of government I think is just the most exciting thing," Carr said.

Carr, now a Vancouver city councillor, believes Weaver will side with the party that best addresses his priorities, such as reforming the voting system and banning big money in politics.

Both were part of the NDP's platform, Carr noted, and Horgan has reiterated his commitment to see them through them since Tuesday's vote.

"I haven't heard the same from Christy Clark and the Liberals," she said.

Weaver hasn't signaled his intention in either direction, and Carr said it's still possible the Liberals will present an offer he can't refuse.

Political scientist Richard Johnston, a professor at the University of British Columbia, said while an NDP coalition would make sense given the overlap of their platforms, there are other things to consider.

Weaver can't ignore the fact Clark won the popular vote and, as of now, has more seats, Johnston said.

"Weaver naturally has to worry that backing Horgan and the NDP means backing the losers and seeming to buck the decision of the electorate," he told CTV News.

The Liberals took 40.84 per cent of the popular vote, compared to 39.86 per cent for the NDP and 16.75 per cent for the Greens.

Given the closeness of the results, Carr said she's not concerned about the optics of the Greens siding with Horgan.

"No one at this point has got a majority. The will of the public, clearly, if you add the NDP and the Green vote, is for change," she said.

