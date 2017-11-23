Wildlife advocates are taking the province to the Supreme Court following the death of a bear they say could have been avoided.

The Fur-Bearers, a non-profit organization, believes proper conservation guidelines weren't followed when a wounded cub was found near Dawson Creek, B.C. in 2016.

A family had brought the apparently orphaned cub home and given it food and water before the officers arrived, and the bear was euthanized due to its injuries when conservation officers arrived.

In a statement, the group said a conservation officer told a resident that reported the cub that it would have to be killed before it was assessed by a vet.

The Fur-Bearers think it could have been rehabilitated and released.

"Despite a licensed rehabilitation centre indicating it could accept the cub, Officer Kneller killed the cub," the Fur-Bearers said.

The group is taking the province to court, arguing that the Wildlife Act only permits officers to euthanize animals that are likely to harm persons, property or other wildlife.

At the time, the deputy chief of provincial operations for the Conservation Officer Service told CTV News the officer had no other choice.

"It's a difficult situation and the officer made the assessment that the cub was not a good candidate for a rehabilitation facility," Chris Doyle said.

"The assessment was made that the cub was in poor health and wasn't mobile during the assessment."

He said officers use a number of criteria to determine whether a cub can be rehabilitated, with factors including overall health and interaction with humans.

The conservation officer determined that the bear was in distress and that euthanasia was the "best option" based on the situation, Doyle said.

Proceedings began Wednesday, and were expected to take two days.