A wildfire that forced more than 1,100 people from their homes near Kelowna, B.C. was likely human caused, officials say.

The blaze burning on the north side of Highway 33 East, just outside the city, was reported Thursday at around 1:30 p.m., officials said. The BC Wildfire Service estimated that the fire had grown to an estimated 400 hectares by Friday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., the blaze in the Joe Rich area was considered "0 per cent contained," but the service said crews aided by four helicopters were making progress. There were approximately 30 people on site, including firefighters, contract crews and support staff, and additional firefighters were expected to be brought in later in the day.

"At the moment, visibility is not suitable for fixed wing aircraft but they are ready for deployment," the wildfire service said in a statement.

While the cause of the fire has not officially been determined, the service said it was likely sparked by human activity.

Cooler weather overnight and minimal winds kept the fire from growing, according to a bulletin from Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

Classified initially as "out of control," the fast-moving fire was stoked by high winds and caught many people off guard.

Evacuee Stephanie Appel had no choice but to grab what she could and quickly get out, as fire closed in on the community of Joe Rich.

"It was grab everything that you can't buy back. All the good memories, photos, and then start grabbing the important papers, and then worry about clothes," she told CTV Vancouver.

"I know there's people who didn't have time to grab anything. They just had to get out."

Tonya Aguiar said she was able to grab her child and cats, and "that's all that matters."

Fortunately no homes or other buildings have been lost yet, with the nearest structures still about a kilometer from the wildfire. Fifteen fire departments around the Okanagan have sent in firefighters to work with provincial staff to protect homes and other buildings.

As crews worked to gain control of the wildfire, members of the RCMP went door to door in the Joe Rich area to inform residents they had to leave.

The evacuation order affects residents in the area bordered by Walker Hill, Big White Road, Mission Creek and Joe Rich Creek, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said. Approximately 474 properties are in the evacuation zone.

An emergency support centre was being set up at Willow Park Church, located at 439 Highway 33 West in Kelowna. Volunteers with the ALERT organization are also assisting residents with domestic animals.

Highway 33 East remains closed in both directions from the Gallaghers Road intersection to Big White Road to allow emergency crews to access the area. Mounties asked members of the public to use a different route during evacuation.

Drivers looking for updates on the closure can check www.drivebc.ca.

Those affected are encouraged to check www.cordemergency.ca frequently for updates on the situation, and are reminded to call 911 only in case of emergency.

The Philpott Road-Highway 33 fire is one of about 30 that were sparked over a 24-hour period, the service said. Officials suspect at least two others to be human caused, but the majority were linked to lightning in the area.

There are currently 157 fires burning in the province.

The wildfire service said Friday that crews have been called to 1,109 wildfires since April 1, tearing through more than a million hectares of land. The cost of firefighting efforts this season has climbed to $384 million.

Campfire bans lifted in some areas

Much of B.C. remains under campfire bans expanded last month, but on Friday the province announced one of the bans had been lifted.

Rain and cooler temperatures have reduced the risk in the Central Coast region, so the BC Wildfire Service has rescinded the ban in specific areas of the Coastal fire centre.

Campfires are now permitted on public and private land in the Kitimat-Stikine and Central Coast regional districts, with the exception of Tweedsmuir Provincial Park.

The ban remains in place for the rest of the fire centre, except for Haida Gwaii and the "fog zone" along the west coast of Vancouver Island. (See map below)

Bans were rescinded earlier this week in parts of the Prince George and Northwest fire centres. Fires are now permitted in the forest districts of Prince George, Fort St. James, Mackenzie, Peace, Fort Nelson, Keena Stikine and Coast Mountain.

The below map shows areas of the Coastal fire centre where campfires are permitted and prohibited.

With files from The Canadian Press