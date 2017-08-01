

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A haze has fallen on the Lower Mainland as winds carry smoke from wildfires in the B.C. Interior to the coast.

Environment Canada's special air quality and weather advisories continue for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast and eastern Vancouver Island as the smoke and a heat wave pose potential health risks.

The advisories say people with medical conditions should avoid strenuous activity outdoors and it's suggested infants and the elderly stay in air-conditioned environments to avoid the pollution.

There are about 150 fires burning throughout the province with no reprieve in sight as hot, dry conditions continue.

Temperatures across the southern parts of the province are forecast to reach the mid to high 30s and no rain is expected for at least the next seven days.

Wildfire smoke blocking the sun could actually lower daytime temperatures, which Environment Canada say makes it difficult to forecast exactly how hot it will get and if records will be broken.