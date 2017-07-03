A fast-moving wildfire that broke out near a popular tourist destination in the Lower Mainland was caused by human activity, officials say.

“This fire was human-caused. It is under investigation at this time,” said Donna MacPherson, a fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service. “(The area) is heavily used by people. Unfortunately, those people have got to get out of the way and it’s unfortunate that it was somebody’s activity that has caused it.”

The blaze broke out on Saturday near Harrison Lake, located about 30 kilometres north of Harrison Hot Springs. By Sunday evening, the fire had grown to approximately 60 hectares.

Long weekend campers in the area were ordered to leave Saturday afternoon as more than 60 firefighters worked to contain the flames.

The campers’ vehicles and tents were blocking a logging road leading to the fire, hampering accessibility for crews.

“All we saw was like smoke everywhere, so we went down to our campsite. Everyone was gone,” camper Kelly Smith told CTV News.

“There were probably a good, like, 30 people,” she said. “Within a couple of hours, they were all of out of there because the wind started picking up, so you don’t know where they fire’s going to go, right?”

Officials say the fire could have been sparked by something as simple as a cigarette or an unattended campfire.

And they’re urging outdoor enthusiasts to be vigilant as wildfire seasons sets in.

“It’s the season to do things outside, so aside from discarded smoking material--which is one of the leading causes and one of the most preventable causes--it’s just that people (are) outside, they’re in parks, they’re in our greenspaces and that’s just inherently dangerous when the brush is so dry and only getting drier,” said Jonathan Gormick of the Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service.

That means the fire risk across the province will only increase in the coming weeks.

Officials say the Harrison Lake fire is not yet a threat to people or buildings, despite being near a popular camping area.

