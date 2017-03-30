

CTV Vancouver





An unusually wet, cold winter was especially harsh on Metro Vancouver roads, and as the weather warms, drivers are forced to dodge tens of thousands of potholes.

In just a few months, most cities have discovered almost double the number of potholes they normally get in an entire year.

Vancouver crews are dealing with nearly 15,000 potholes, and there were another 12,000 in Surrey.

Coquitlam streets are dented by about 730 potholes, and in New Westminster, every single corner of the intersection of 8th Avenue and 8th Street is covered.

"It's been bad. It's been a headache. It's been hard because of heavy traffic," said Mike Edmison with the City of New Westminster.

Many were fixed, but fell apart during other bouts of winter weather.

While city staff and construction workers are trying to fix the holes in a hurry, drivers are warned that there's still a lot of work to be done.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander