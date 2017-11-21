

A star player for the Vancouver Whitecaps is at the centre of a media frenzy in his home country of Peru, where he was questioned by police Tuesday following the death of a teenager.

Peruvian newspaper El Comercio is reporting that Whitecaps striker Yordy Reyna spent several hours at a police station, then left without saying much to a waiting scrum of journalists.

Alessandra Chocano, a 16-year-old volleyball player, was found dead at an apartment building days earlier. Much about the circumstances remains a mystery, but Reyna's lawyer said the soccer star is not considered a suspect.

A spokesperson for the Whitecaps told CTV News that Reyna attended a party Chocano was at on Sunday, the day she died.

"We've reached out to Yordy Reyna and can confirm that he was one of several people at the same party as Alessandra," he said in an email.

"He has proactively reached out to authorities to provide them with any information which may be helpful to their investigation. At this time we have no further information on the matter. Our sympathies go out to the Chocano family."

Local media is reporting that Chocano spent Saturday night with friends at a club in Miraflores, an affluent suburb of the capital city of Lima.

The party continued into a high-rise apartment, where the teenager's body was found covered with blood on a bedroom floor around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Reyna spoke with police for seven hours Tuesday, according to El Comercio. His lawyer said the Whitecaps player approached law enforcement voluntarily, without being summoned.

Peruvian news previously reported Reyna was friends with Chocano, but his lawyer said that isn't the case.

Chocano was an up-and-coming star in Peruvian volleyball, and was becoming a household name before her death, the cause of which has not been confirmed.

With files from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander