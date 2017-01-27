White Mercedes struck with bullets in latest targeted shooting
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 7:58AM PST
SURREY, B.C. - RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are investigating what they say is another targeted shooting, although no one has been injured in the latest attack.
Staff Sgt. Murray Hedderson says in a news release that the shooting occurred at about 9 p.m. Thursday night in a residential neighbourhood of central Surrey.
He says witnesses reported seeing someone in a white pickup truck firing numerous shots at a white Mercedes sedan.
The pickup fled, but officers were able to find the Mercedes and confirm it had several bullet holes, although the person inside was unhurt.
There have been a number of shootings in Surrey and across the Lower Mainland since the start of 2017.
The latest include the death of 22-year-old Karanpartap Waraich in Surrey on Jan. 23, when his vehicle was hit by a volley of shots in a targeted attack, and two men injured in a targeted shooting in Abbotsford the next day.