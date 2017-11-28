Police say they're continuing to look for an Australian woman who disappeared in Whistler, B.C., after a search of a lake in a local park didn't yield any clues.

Alison Leanne Raspa lives and works in Whistler. She was last seen on Wednesday leaving the Three Below Restaurant and Lounge in Whistler Village around 11:30 p.m. Her colleagues at the Westin in Whistler reported her missing when she didn't show up for work the next day.

Police found her phone at Alpha Lake Park near Creekside Village at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. On Sunday, following that discovery, members of the Whistler Search and Rescue Society combed the shores of the lake and the park while an RCMP diver searched the water.

That search, however, didn't yield any new evidence.

Police say they've pursued a "number of investigative avenues in an effort to locate her." They've canvassed for CCTV footage that could help determine Raspa's movements after she left Three Below and conducted searches of nearby parking lots, creeks and parks.

"We would like to thank the public for their interest in our investigation," said Sgt. Paul Hayes with the Whistler RCMP. "We continue to follow up on all tips and ask for any information that could assist us in tracing Alison's movements."

One of Raspa's colleagues at the Westin, Raiko Kuidmaa, says everybody is trying to help.

"Alison is a very, very nice girl," he told CTV News on Sunday. "Nobody knows anything, which is really sad."

Raspa was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white and black striped shirt and black pants. She also had a blue backpack. She is described as white with long brown hair and blue eyes.

Hayes said police are in contact with Raspa's family in Australia and with the Australian Consulate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whistler RCMP at 604 932 3044.