Police are searching for a heartless thief who stole a wheelchair-accessible minivan from outside a well-known rehabilitation hospital in Vancouver.

The vehicle’s owner, Mark Stockbrocks, parked it on Laurel Street Tuesday afternoon so he could get to an appointment at GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre.

When he came outside after his appointment, he was devastated to discover the van had been stolen.

"I rely on that thing for everything on a daily basis," said Stockbrocks, who uses a wheelchair. "It's a real struggle without it."

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating the theft, but in the meantime, Stockbrocks is forced to rely on accessible taxi cabs, a service he said is often unreliable.

"Wait times are two-three hours, [sometimes] waiting in the pouring rain," he said.

The victim said he's not sure what he'll do if the vehicle isn't found; even used, wheelchair accessible vans similar to Stockbrocks’s are listed at upward of $45,000 before taxes online.

The vehicle is described as a grey 2005 Dodge Caravan that's been modified with a wheelchair ramp at the back. Police urged anyone with information on its whereabouts – including the thief – to do the right thing and contact them.

"We're hoping that the person that took this van, if they still have it, that either they themselves turn it in or they call us and give us a tip and tell us where to find it," Const. Jason Doucette said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith