The weight of days of snow combined with heavy rain is causing leaks and other damage to buildings all over the Lower Mainland.

In some cases, water is pouring into people's homes, while in others there are worried about structural damage.

Earlier this week, roofers used to having a quiet winter season were working overtime, only instead of shingles, they had shovels. As snow fell over B.C.'s South Coast for several days, crews climbed up on top of buildings to clear snow before the roofs caved in.

Homeowner Dorina Hjorleifson told CTV News she realized her roof might be at risk when she saw the damage the winter weather caused to her yard.

"I've lost a yard full of branches with the weight of the snow… I thought, if it's doing that to branches, what about my roof?"

Homes and businesses have already suffered leaks this winter, but the bigger concern in some areas is collapses. Two months ago, the weight of the snow and rain caused the roof to collapse at the Queen's Park Arenex in New Westminster.

This time around, crews are working hard to prevent another collapse.

Crews are also working to clear drains and gutters so the water has somewhere to go when the snow starts to melt.

The melt began in some cities on Wednesday evening, when temperatures rose and the snow changed to rain and freezing rain. The wet weather continued Thursday, and some woke up to dripping ceilings.

The cabinets in Marnie Querque's Coquitlam home were full of water, and she showed CTV News areas that were still dripping hours after it began.

Her husband, Brad, said he came home to find about 20 pots and pans scattered around, and towels laid out to catch the drips.

"It was pouring down through the cupboards. It was a very, very bad leak," he said.

He braved the rain and shoveled about half of his roof off, saying he'd probably moved "5,000 pounds of snow.

"It's a lot of weight. Our roofs here in B.C. aren't built for this."

After fixing the roof at the Querques' home, a roofing crew said it was "immediately" off to the next one. The crew was called to a townhouse where the owner had noticed water building up on his porch.

Roofing experts caution homeowners not to try to clear off their roofs on their own, since it can be slippery and dangerous.

The snow could slide down from a higher part of the roof, knocking an unsuspecting person off, a roofer said. And if the roof has been damaged, there is a risk of collapse that could also result in injury.

Experts advise that residents keep an eye out for leaks during snow and heavy rain, and call a professional immediately if any water starts to seep in.

