Wedding celebration at Vancouver hall ends in manslaughter charge
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 11:27AM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 29, 2017 1:29PM PDT
An investigation into the death of a man at a wedding party at a Vancouver hall this spring has led to a manslaughter charge, police announced Friday.
Party guests found Richmond resident Pardeep “Terry” Dulay deceased at celebrations around 11:30 p.m. on April 15th at the Fraserview Hall in South Vancouver.
Although it originally appeared the partygoer died of natural causes, Vancouver Police say evidence has shown the victim was involved in a physical altercation shortly before his death.
Aneil Sanghera, 28, was arrested Thursday and is now charged with manslaughter.
The death marks Vancouver's 10th homicide of the year.