An investigation into the death of a man at a wedding party at a Vancouver hall this spring has led to a manslaughter charge, police announced Friday.

Party guests found Richmond resident Pardeep “Terry” Dulay deceased at celebrations around 11:30 p.m. on April 15th at the Fraserview Hall in South Vancouver.

Although it originally appeared the partygoer died of natural causes, Vancouver Police say evidence has shown the victim was involved in a physical altercation shortly before his death.

Aneil Sanghera, 28, was arrested Thursday and is now charged with manslaughter.

The death marks Vancouver's 10th homicide of the year.