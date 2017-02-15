An ongoing weather system dumping rain across B.C.'s South Coast could cause flooding in some areas, meteorologists say.

The rainfall warning was first issued Tuesday for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley, and was extended Wednesday to include much of Vancouver Island.

The warning was triggered by a strong storm front coming in off the Pacific Ocean, "fuelled with energy and moisture from the subtropics," Environment Canada said in its alert.

Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau told CTV News that the storm has "tapped into an intense stream of moisture," and is battering the South Coast in waves.

The front first broke ground Tuesday evening, dumping between 25 and 50 millimetres of rain in the affected areas. Although there will be some breaks from the heavy rain, the front is forecast to continue drenching the coast through Thursday morning.

Drivers are warning that visibility may be reduced during periods of heavy rain, and they're encouraged to use their lights and keep a safe following distance.

"Winds are expected to be a concern," Charbonneau added, "Although they won't be reaching warning criteria."

She said the weather agency forecasts winds of up to 60 km/h Wednesday and Thursday, with the strongest gusts along the water.

Environment Canada expects as much as 100 millimetres to fall by Thursday morning, with the highest amounts in Squamish, East Vancouver Island and near the mountains of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

In low-lying areas, there may be some localized flooding, especially in regions still covered by snow. Residents of icy or snowy areas are advised to clear their drains to prevent major floods.

The heavy rain is expected to ease throughout the day on Thursday.

"We are still forecasting periods of rain, but the intensity will decrease as this current system finally moves east out of our region," Charbonneau said.

Temperatures are expected to drop back down to seasonal norms Thursday evening, which may bring some snow back to ski hills pelted with rain at the height of the storm.

David Campbell, section head of the province's River Forecast Centre, reminded those who may be walking near swollen rivers or creeks to keep their distance.

The RFC issued a high streamflow advisory Tuesday for Howe Sound, the North Shore, Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast as a result of the storm. The advisory warns that the combination of rain and warm temperatures, combined with snowpack on the mountains, could cause river levels to rise rapidly.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos