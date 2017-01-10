

CTV Vancouver





An unusually icy winter is at least partially to blame for weeks-long delays in the delivery of Metro Vancouver mail, Canada Post says.

At an apartment complex in the Crescent Beach neighbourhood of South Surrey, not a single person has received any mail in two weeks.

Many who still receive bills or cheques by mail are worried, and some are still waiting for parcels.

And the delays are being reported all over Metro Vancouver.

In some occasions, mail is still being delivered, but is coming to recipients several weeks late. An East Vancouver package due to be delivered last week was listed as still being in transit on Tuesday.

A carrier with Canada Post said he's never seen the situation so bad.

"We're always upset by this, because we do take pride in our jobs," Michael Seney said.

"Several routes every day are being left in the depot, some of them for days at a time."

Seney said the delays are due to three factors: the annual Christmas rush, icy and snowy streets and a severe staffing issue.

He said about 50 full-time positions in Vancouver alone have not been filled, but he doesn't know why.

"Contractually and legally (Canada Post is) required to deliver mail every day to every citizen, and they just decided they weren't going to do that," he said.

In a statement to CTV News, Canada Post said the weather was the major factor in delays, and that it has "called on all available resources" to catch up with deliveries. Most staff members are working overtime, and some are even working Sundays.

Some employees said parcels are getting priority over letter mail because they can be tracked.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander