B.C.’s South Coast appears set for a weekend of toasty weather, with temperatures expected to break records in some areas.

A heat wave is headed for the region that’s forecast to peak upwards of 32 C away from the water, according to a special weather statement issued Friday by Environment Canada.

"A strong upper ridge of high pressure building over the province will result in a heat wave," the weather agency said on its website. "A few daily record high temperatures will likely be broken."

One area poised to break its record is Abbotsford, where Saturday’s record high of 31.4 C was set back in 1982.

The alert applies to most of Metro Vancouver and parts of the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Hope.

Environment Canada said the temperatures should moderate beginning on Monday as cooler marine air flows onto the coast.