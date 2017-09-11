

They've been Canucks since the day they were drafted together way back in 1999, and it appears the Sedin twins want to end their playing career in Vancouver too.

Henrik and Daniel just penned an open letter gushing about Vancouver on The Players' Tribune, a sports website featuring articles written by professional athletes.

Daniel says with one year left on their existing contract, a lot of people are asking them what the future holds – including the possibility of trading teams in a last-ditch effort to clinch a cup.

But the Swede says he and Henrik will not play anywhere else.

"If we are going to win a Stanley Cup, if we are going to achieve our dream, we’d only want it to be in Vancouver. If we did it anywhere else, I don’t think it would feel the same," he wrote.

The 36-year-olds say they'll work hard this season to build something special with the "young guys" on the team they consider the next great generation of Canucks.

Daniel says he and his brother consider Vancouver home now, and consider themselves incredibly lucky to have played here – together – for so long.

"We have grown into men in this city, we have raised our children here, and we have made so many memories over the years," he said.

The brothers speak about their love of the outdoors, including mountain biking and hiking up the famed Grouse Grind.

"Whatever happens, we are Canucks, and we will always be Canucks, and this will always be our home," Henrik wrote.

The Canucks training camp opens at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.