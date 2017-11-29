

CTV Vancouver





While Metro Vancouverites spent their money on enticing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, many local non-profits say they're feeling left out.

Giving Tuesday takes place each year following Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It is meant to be a day for people to donate to important causes.

But charities such as Easter Seals, which provides services and program for people with disabilities, say they've seen a decline in donations.

"It means that people aren't giving as much as they used to,” said CEO Charlene Krepiakevich.

She blames the rising cost of living for leaving with less money to give charities.

At the same time, the cost of running a charity also rising, Krepiakevich added.

The combination has led to Easter Seals to make some difficult sacrifices just to stay afloat.

Cherished programs such as camps in Squamish and Shawnigan Lake will be closed next summer, after operating for more than 40 years.

"Without the funds coming in, we can't deliver the programs," Krepiakevich said.

"This is the hardest decision that we've had to make and a tough one. No one wants to say no to children with disabilities at camp."

And Krepiakevich says her organization is far from alone.

"This is a trend among charities across Canada and particularly smaller charities who aren't as savvy as some of the bigger ones."

Giving Tuesday was also a bust for Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit that builds affordable homes for low-income families. The organization was hoping to raise $100,000 Tuesday to fund a project that would put 12 families into homes, but only raised about 20 per cent of that money.

"We didn't so good. You would think on the heels of Black Friday (and) Cyber Monday, it would be a great for Giving Tuesday," Dennis Coutts, the CEO of the charity’s Metro Vancouver branch, told CTV News.

Coutts said part of the problem is that Giving Tuesday is a relatively new tradition in Canada and many people might not know about it.

"It's supporting charities, giving to your community," he explained. "Giving Tuesday is a way for you to support people in your community and non-profit groups doing good work to make the communities and make this city one of the best in the country to live in."

The charity's Giving Tuesday campaign will go on for the rest of the week, and while Habitat for Humanity's chances of reaching its goal are slim, Coutts said he is staying optimistic.

"We're hoping that Giving Tuesday turns in to Giving Tuesday week and between now and the end of the year, we can raise our $100,000 to put 12 families into homes," he said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's St John Alexander